NFL Punishes San Francisco 49ers Owner Jed York After Prostitution Arrest

San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York is breaking his silence over his August arrest in Ohio ... after the NFL suspended him for six games and fined him $500,000 for violating its Personal Conduct Policy.

York tells TMZ he accepts the league's decision in full ... calling what happened an "inexcusable mistake" and apologizing to his family, the 49ers organization, fans and partners.

He says ... "What I did does not reflect my values or the man I strive to be for my family."

York also says he fell short of the example he wants to set for his sons ... but hopes to show them the importance of owning up to failures and learning from your worst moments.

The NFL says York already stayed away from the 49ers' first three regular-season games while its investigation was ongoing ... and those absences will count toward the six-game suspension. He's eligible to return Oct. 20.

As TMZ previously reported, York was arrested in Ohio on suspicion of prostitution after police said he tried to pay a woman -- who he believed to be a prostitute -- $160 for sex.

Play video content Video: BodyCam of Jed York Prostitution Arrest East Palestine Police Dept

Body cam footage obtained by TMZ showed York speaking with officers during the encounter before he was taken into custody.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell later said the league was looking into whether York violated its personal conduct policy.

The prostitution charge was ultimately amended to disorderly conduct ... and York was also charged with possessing criminal tools -- the cell phone he used to set up the tryst.