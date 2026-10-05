NFL Suspends Two Officials After On-Field Confrontations W/ Players

Two zebras just got benched.

The NFL has suspended two officials -- line judge Jeff Seeman and ref Adrian Hill -- for unprofessional conduct towards players in two separate incidents on Sunday ... a very rare move from the league.

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Seeman’s two-game suspension comes after the official was seen jawing with Cardinals star tight end Trey McBride, yelling, "F*** you!" at him twice ... which was captured by television cameras.

McBride, who thought he'd been interfered with by a Giants player, pointed at the camera and laughed after the bizarre incident.

There was also an incident in Minnesota.

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Hill -- who got one game -- was knocked over after Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon shoved Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson into him on a dead play.

Wilson tried to help the ref to his feet … Hill wasn’t having it, jumping up, yelling, and pointing until another official stepped in.

Another official stepped in to keep the peace.

Both Seeman and Hill have been officials in the NFL for years, joining the league in 2002 and 2010, respectively.

The Players Association immediately expressed frustration with the incidents, and they weren't shy about letting it be known they wanted action taken.

"This kind of behavior from an official towards a player is unacceptable. Players are consistently held accountable when roles are reversed. We expect the NFL to hold officials to the same standard," NFLPA Executive Director J.C. Tretter said.