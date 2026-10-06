Tyreek Hill Divorce Court Proceedings, Watch Live

Tyreek Hill is in court Tuesday amid his high-profile divorce from Keeta Vacarro ... and we're live streaming the whole thing.

The NFL star -- who reportedly may soon sign with a new team -- is in the Children's Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday.

Keeta filed for divorce from Tyreek in April 2025, just one day after cops responded to an alleged domestic dispute at the couple's condo.

In a court filing, Keeta accused Tyreek of multiple instances of domestic violence -- the NFL has also looked into the DV allegations.

Tyreek has vehemently denied all wrongdoing ... and he claims she's even tried to reconcile with him -- though he insists he has no interest in doing so.