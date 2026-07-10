Violent Brawl Breaks Out At S.F. Giants Game, 4 Arrested, Taken To Jail

Four Arrested, Taken To Jail

UPDATE

1:13 PM PT -- The San Francisco Police Deptartment tells us their officers responded to the brawl -- which they say started as a verbal argument before turning physical -- and initially detained seven people.

SFPD ended up arresting four ... and cited the three others. Charges varied by person, but included "assault likely to produce great bodily injury," "disturbing the peace," and "public intoxication."

The ages of the fans involved ranged from 21 to 29 years old.

Despite the arrests that have already been made, police tell us their investigation is still open and active.

The S.F. Giants game started as a normal night at the ballpark, but ended in absolute savagery ... with a group of fans beating the absolute s*** out of each other, and the vicious moment was captured on video.

It was Snoopy Bobblehead Night at Oracle Park, and vibes were high as the hometown team took on the Rockies Thursday night.

Then all hell broke loose.

Quite the BRAWL at Oracle Park last night 😮 pic.twitter.com/10t6tZMXx6 @GiantHotTakes

Cellphone video shows a full-blown brawl exploding in the stands -- just a row or two from the field -- with punches and kicks flying all over the place, hair being pulled, and bodies chaotically piling up as nearby fans watched in shock, some filming, others looking horrified or even amused.

The worst part? A man in a Raiders jersey appears to hit a woman multiple times with heavy strikes before finally being pulled away.

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The footage is brutal, and the internet is in disbelief.

"Holy s*** was that dude pounding on a lady?" a fan online asked. "Dude in the Raiders jersey hitting broads like they’re dudes," another commented.

Spectators and stadium security eventually jumped in to restore peace ... and the Giants won the game, 8-2.

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It's still unclear what repercussions, if any, the fans involved will face.

TMZ Sports has reached out to the Giants organization and the San Francisco police department ... but so far, no word back.