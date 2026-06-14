OnlyFans Models Brittney Lefevre, Kristina Santa Workout in Tiny Bikinis Before Fights
Knockout Queens Models Brittney Lefevre, Kristina Santa Train Together ... Before Knockout Brawls!!!
Brittney Lefevre and Kristina Santa are usually lovers ... but it's clear they're quickly turning themselves into fighters -- working out on a beach in a pair of tiny bikinis.
The OnlyFans stars hit Miami Beach this weekend before their bouts at The Knockout Queen ... a multi-day festival in Coachella Valley later this month that will feature OF models using their hands in a decidedly different way than usual.
Brittney and Kristina rip sit-ups and pull-ups in the clips, throw punches and even run sprints -- all while baring pretty much everything in barely-there bathing suits.
Check out their jumping squats, too ... it's a move that'll knock you out.
While these two ladies are training together, they won't be fighting one another ... Kristina's taking on Blondie Moto in one of the undercard matches -- while Brittney's fighting Rebecca McLeod as the main match.
The fights are set to go down between June 22 and June 24 ... when these knockouts try to land a pair of their own.