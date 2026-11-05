Adéla and Don Toliver Among Performers Slated for Coachella 2027: Sources

It's certainly gonna be a star-studded lineup at Coachella next year ... because TMZ has learned Adéla and Don Toliver are expected to perform.

Sources close to the festival tell TMZ ... Adéla and Don Toliver will be headed to the desert in April for the

As we previously reported, Dua Lipa, SZA and Tame Impala are all nearly confirmed to hit the stage in Indio as well.

Our sources previously told us the festival was eyeing BTS and Rage Against the Machine, but both groups passed.

Word on the street is the lineup announcement is coming soon ... and if these speculated acts are any indication of what we can expect, it's going to be a stacked schedule this year.