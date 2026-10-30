Dua Lipa, SZA and Tame Impala Set to Perform at Coachella 2027: Sources

Dua Lipa, SZA And Tame Impala Expected To Hit The Stage

Coachella 2027 may be months away, but the annual concert event in April is already taking shape with some huge acts close to signing up, TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Dua Lipa, SZA and Tame Impala are nearly confirmed as performers for the two-weekend music festival in Indio, California.

Our sources say Coachella organizers also wanted BTS and Rage Against the Machine to hit the stage, but both groups passed.

We're told the full lineup for the shows will be announced soon. Coachella runs from April 9-11 (Weekend 1) and April 16-18 (Weekend 2).

Earlier this year, Coachella saw some of the biggest names in music perform ... including Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, and KATSEYE.