Madonna's Full List of Missing Coachella Clothes Revealed

Madonna’s been sounding the alarm over her missing wardrobe -- and TMZ’s now got the full list of what went missing ... including a lavender corset worth around $25K that she rocked during her epic performance with Sabrina Carpenter at Coachella last weekend.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ the items -- originally reported missing by Madonna’s tour manager, Lindsey -- also include lavender gloves, purple trunks, thigh-highs, a slit-and-teddy combo, and a purple leather jacket.

That’s not all. A pink sequin jacket, pink gloves, pink thigh-highs, plus a Moschino corset were also reported missing -- with most of the pieces said to be archival.

We’re told the clothing was packed into two white bags with clear fronts and left on a golf cart while being transported from the main stage to the parking lot.

Madonna has already said the pieces weren’t just outfits, but part of her history, adding she hoped they’d be returned.