2016 Fashion Trends Take Over Coachella 2026 Weekend 1
Coachella 2026 Weekend 1 Fashion Is Giving 2016 ... Check Out These Hot Shots From The Desert!!!
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The performances from Weekend 1 of Coachella may have been ahead of their time ... but the fashion in the desert seems to have stepped right back into 2016!
From colorful fringe 'fits to crochet, metallic moments, and bold, barely-there looks ... our favorite celebs & influencers are leaning into the exact throwback energy we've been missing.
Alix Earle, Kylie Jenner, sombr, and many others showed up ready to serve, proving this era never really left ... the only thing missing was the pink wall to pose in front of.
Check out the gallery above where we've rounded up some of the hottest, most eye-catching looks taking over the festival right now ... it may even inspire your wardrobe for Weekend 2!