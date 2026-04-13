Karol G, Iggy Pop, Wet Leg and More Slay the Stage on Coachella Day 3
Coachella Day 3 That's a Wrap ... On Weekend 1!!!
History was made as Coachella Weekend 1 wrapped on Sunday ... Karol G became the first Latina to headline the festival.
The singer pulled out all the stops for her performance -- including colorful costumes, stunning sets, and surprise guests.
Karol also delivered a moving message about the "strong spirit" of Latino immigrants ... especially amid the ICE raids and deportations happening across the U.S.
And Karol G wasn't the only one to slay on Sunday ... Iggy Pop rocked the Mojave Stage -- at 78 years old! And Wet Leg brought their iconic indie sounds over from the UK ... and more incredible artists wowed fans in Indio, CA.
Now all these acts are gearing up to run it back next weekend ... so you'll just have to wait and see what they have in store for Weekend 2.
But for now -- whether you were there and want to relive the Sunday shows, or have FOMO from 'Couchella' -- check out our gallery of the powerhouse performances from Night 3.