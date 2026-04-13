Karol G Delivers Message of Unity at Coachella Amid U.S. Immigration Crisis

Play video content Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Karol G delivered on her stated intention of giving a thoughtful message about immigration in the U.S. ... the singer powerfully spoke out during a performance at Coachella 2026.

Watch the video ... the Grammy winner says Latinos' recent struggles in this country bring out their resilience and "strong spirit."

"I stand for my Latino community," she says surrounded by dancers. She goes on to explain that they don't celebrate their culture to alienate people ... "Actually we do this, because we want everyone to feel welcome to our culture."

Play video content Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

As you know ... Karol G made history as the first Latina to headline the music festival, and she brought out Becky G -- seen in the video above -- Wisin, and Cigarettes After Sex guitarist Greg González for cameos onstage as well.

As we told you ... a recent interview with Playboy caused some confusion about how free Karol G felt to speak on the immigration crisis in America. While it was initially reported the singer's team warned her to avoid mentioning ICE onstage, we were told that was flat-out wrong.