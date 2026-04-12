Chappell Roan Resurfaces at Coachella For First Appearance Since Security Debacle

Chappell Roan was "Hot to Go" at Coachella 2026 over the weekend ... resurfacing in public for the first time since her security guard fiasco last month.

The Grammy winner went with a pirate vibe, wearing a gold and black vest and a tiered skirt, along with plenty of jewelry and brown cowboy boots -- giving "festival swashbuckler chic."

The "Pink Pony Club" singer appeared to be flying solo, which was probably a good idea after Brazilian soccer star Jorginho alleged one of Roan's security guards made his 11-year-old stepdaughter cry a few weeks ago.

According to the athlete, his stepdaughter was berated just for walking past the pop star while she was having breakfast at a hotel.

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Roan denied having anything to do with the incident and security guard Pascal Duvier later took the blame, claiming he was not working on Roan's behalf.

Duvier posted, "I made a judgment call based on information we obtained from the hotel, events I had witnessed in the days prior and the heightened overall security risk of our location."