Chappell Roan Shocked Topless Grammys Dress Got So Much Attention

Chappell Roan made a lot of headlines Sunday night when she walked the Grammys red carpet with her boobs on full display ... and today she claims to be surprised by the attention!

In case you missed them ... CR wore a sexy and risqué sheer red dress for the cameras on her way in to the show ... and it got noticed big time -- because, duh!

Then on Monday, the singer-songwriter claimed to be taken aback by all the attention ... posting on IG she was "giggling" because it was not "even THAT outrageous of an outfit." Sure, Jan.

Along with more pictures of her in the translucent dress ... Chappell captioned the post, "The look’s actually so awesome and weird. I recommend just exercising your free will it’s really fun and silly :D Thank you for having me @grammys and those who voted for me!!"

The singer was nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for "The Subway."