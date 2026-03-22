Chappell Roan Apologizes for Security Incident with Jorginho's Daughter

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Chappell Roan has apologized after Brazilian soccer legend Jorginho claimed her security guard made his young daughter cry ... but also says it wasn't her security guard to begin with!

Check out the pop singer's new Instagram Story video -- she addressed the accusation by Jorginho that his 11-year-old daughter simply looked at Chappell while walking past her breakfast table at the hotel they were both staying for this weekend's Lollapalooza Brazil ... and then was swiftly berated and shaken to tears by someone in her security team.

Chappell says she never even saw a child or her mother -- Jorginho's wife -- and no one came up to her or bothered her in any way. Furthermore, she says the accused man was not even a part of her personal security team, and she did not advise the dude to tell the little girl or his mom off.

Chappell concludes her video with an apology, saying ... "I'm sorry to the mother and child that someone was assuming something, that you would do something, and that if you felt uncomfortable, that makes me really sad. You did not deserve that."

We told you all about the original complaint from Jorginho -- he was disgusted by Chappell for allowing her alleged team to be so nasty and "aggressive" to his daughter -- a huge fan -- and his wife ... even saying the security guard threatened to file a complaint against them with the hotel.

He said at the time that he hopes this is a moment of reflection for Chappell ... and reminded her that she'd be nothing without her fans.

Jorginho did not say his daughter's name, but he is the stepfather to 11-year-old Ada Law. Ada is the daughter of his wife, Catherine Harding -- aka Cat Cavelli -- and her ex, Jude Law.

Following the soccer star's post, Rio de Janeiro's mayor Eduardo Cavaliere said Chappell was not welcome to perform at the 2026 Todo Mundo No Rio festival ... though it's unclear if she was on the lineup in the first place. Shakira is headlining the free festival ... and Eduardo said she would never act in such a way.

The "Pink Pony Club" hitmaker performed at Lollapalooza Brazil Saturday night and shouted out her security team while on stage -- after Jorginho blasted her.

PUTA MERDA EU TÔ EM CHOQUE QUE MULHER MALUCAKKKKK NÃO É POSSÍVEL pic.twitter.com/DZKhAIs4H0 https://t.co/1JYz18uFLI @ravensnthorns

She said ... "I'm so grateful, so thank you, and thank you to my crew and my security and my band, and everyone behind the scenes. This takes a lot of people, so thank you."