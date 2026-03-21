Chappell Roan Accused of Making Soccer Star Jorginho's Daughter Cry

Chappell Roan allegedly contributed to an 11-year-old girl bursting into tears ... so says a Brazilian soccer legend.

Here's the deal ... Jorginho -- a well-known footballer who currently plays for Flamengo in Rio de Janeiro -- took to Instagram to call out the popstar, who is playing 2026 Lollapalooza Brazil this weekend.

Jorginho claims his wife -- Cat Cavelli -- and his daughter went to São Paulo for the festival ... where he says they spotted Roan in the lobby of the hotel.

Of course, Roan looks a whole lot different IRL than she does in full stage makeup ... so, Jorginho says his daughter walked by her table to see if it was really Roan.

Jorginho claims his daughter did nothing more than look at Chappell and flash a grin -- no requests for a photo or an autograph ... but, he says a security guard approached his family shortly after the little girl sat back down at her mom's table.

This guard allegedly "began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner to both my wife and daughter, saying she shouldn't allow my daughter to 'disrespect' and 'harass' other people." The guard also apparently told the pair he planned on filing a complaint with the hotel against them.

Jorginho says he's no stranger to public exposure and boundaries being violated -- he's been an internationally recognizable soccer star since the early 2010s -- but he insists that didn't happen here.

He finishes off his post by writing ... "Without your fans, you would be nothing. And to the fans, she does not deserve your affection."

Jorginho -- who previously played for Chelsea and Arsenal in England and Napoli in Italy -- is not the first star to call out Roan. Remember, Boy George just recently encouraged her to "cheer up" and enjoy her fame while it lasts after her most recent run-in with paparazzi.