Boy George Advises Chappell Roan to Cheer Up & Enjoy Fame While It Lasts

Boy George has some advice for Chappell Roan -- relax and enjoy the fame while it lasts ... because one day, all that attention might just vanish.

The British icon weighed in after Chappell’s viral run-in with paparazzi in Paris, saying in a lengthy X post Tuesday she might want to rethink how she handles the spotlight -- especially since the world is basically at her feet right now.

George admits when he saw the clip of Chappell clashing with photogs, he says it made him laugh ... 'cause it reminded him of his own days going off on paps ... before realizing the real trick is owning the whole fame game.

Still, he gets that the attention can be annoying. But he says the flip side -- being ignored once people start calling you an older has-been -- can be just as frustrating ... so you might as well enjoy it while it’s happening.