Bodyguard At Center of Chappell Roan Controversy Breaks Silence

The bodyguard who made Jude Law's 11-year-old daughter cry in a hotel lobby after she snuck a peek at Chappell Roan is breaking his silence.

Pascal Duvier says he's the bodyguard from the incident, and he insists he was NOT working for Chappell, backing up her previous claims.

Pascal says ... "I take full responsibility for the interactions ... I was at the hotel on behalf of another individual, and I was not part of the personal security team of Chappell Roan. The actions I took were not on behalf of Chappell Roan, her personal security team, her management, or any other individuals."

He continues ... "I made a judgment call based on information we obtained from the hotel, events I had witnessed in the days prior and the heightened overall security risk of our location. My sole interaction with the mother was calm and with good intentions, and the outcome of the encounter is regretful."

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As we reported ... the child, whose stepfather is Brazilian soccer legend Jorginho, called out Chappell for making the girl cry. He said she was walking by Chappell's breakfast table at a hotel where they were both staying in Brazil, and a security guard reprimanded her and her mother to the point that the girl was in tears.