Ada Law's Mom Calls BS on Chappell Roan's Claim That Testy Security Guard Wasn't Hers

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Cat Cavelli -- whose daughter Ada Law was allegedly brought to tears by a security guard after an encounter with Chappell Roan -- is firing back at CR's claims that the security guard wasn't a part of her team.

In a video posted Sunday, Cat -- whose real name is Catherine Harding -- says that while she can't say for sure that the man was Chappell's personal security guard, she insists he was not a part of the hotel staff and that he was with CR.

Play video content Instagram/@chappellroan

ICYMI ... Cat's 11-year-old daughter Ada -- whom she shares with ex Jude Law -- allegedly walked by Chappell Roan's breakfast table at a hotel they were both staying at in Brazil. According to Cat, Ada didn't cause a disturbance or have her phone out for a picture ... just innocently walked past. Then, Cat alleges, a security guard reprimanded her and her daughter to the point that Ada was shaken to tears.

The incident sparked a post from Cat's husband, soccer legend Jorginho, calling out the pop star, who later apologized.

Chappell says she didn't even know any of this happened. According to the singer, she never saw a child or her mother, and that whoever scolded them wasn't a part of her security team.

But Cat thinks CR bears some blame.

She said, "I think you have a responsibility when you are a celebrity to make sure the people that work for you and that act on your behalf are acting on your behalf."