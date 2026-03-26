Bodyguard in Chappell Roan Brazil Controversy Was Working for Sabrina Carpenter

The bodyguard who made Jude Law's 11-year-old daughter cry in a hotel lobby in Brazil after she walked by Chappell Roan at breakfast was working for Sabrina Carpenter at the time of the incident.

Pascal Duvier came out this week and said he wasn't working for Chappell ... and now the Daily Mail reports he was on the job protecting Sabrina.

Both pop stars were in Brazil for Lollapalooza and were staying at the Tangara Palace hotel in São Paulo, where Ada Law was staying with her mom and her famous stepfather, Brazilian soccer legend Jorginho.

It looks like the family had no idea Pascal was working for Sabrina and not Chappell ... they called out Chappell online and reportedly boycotted her set and went to Sabrina's set.

Pascal used to work for Kim Kardashian ... and he's infamous for not being around when Kim was robbed in Paris back in the day. He's also worked with Fergie.