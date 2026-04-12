Hot Spots For Photo Ops At Coachella ... Picture Perfect Memories

Are you even at Coachella if you aren't taking advantage of the photo ops?? Even the celebs can't resist snapping shots at Indio's iconic hot spots.

Spectra Tower is the quintessential Coachella backdrop ... Victoria Justice, Madison Grace and Charity Lawson all scored cute pics in front of the rainbow high-rise.

And, of course the Ferris wheel pic's a classic ... no Coachella carousel is complete without a shot in front of it.

Just ask Anwar Jibawi, Hannah Stocking and Casey Boonstra ... their photos really give their festival fits a chance to shine!

There are all sorts of art installations to choose from, like these ones Adelaine Morin and Motoki Maxted posed with.