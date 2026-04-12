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Hot Spots For Photo Ops At Coachella ... Picture Perfect Memories

Coachella Photo Ops Hot Spots for Picture Perfect Memories!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Coachella Stars Posing At 'Spectra' Tower
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The Tower! Launch Gallery

Are you even at Coachella if you aren't taking advantage of the photo ops?? Even the celebs can't resist snapping shots at Indio's iconic hot spots.

Spectra Tower is the quintessential Coachella backdrop ... Victoria Justice, Madison Grace and Charity Lawson all scored cute pics in front of the rainbow high-rise.

Coachella Ferris Wheel Photos
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The Ferris Wheel! Launch Gallery

And, of course the Ferris wheel pic's a classic ... no Coachella carousel is complete without a shot in front of it.

Just ask Anwar Jibawi, Hannah Stocking and Casey Boonstra ... their photos really give their festival fits a chance to shine!

Celebs Posing At Fun Photo-Ops During Coachella
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More Photo-Op Hot Spots! Launch Gallery

There are all sorts of art installations to choose from, like these ones Adelaine Morin and Motoki Maxted posed with.

Looking for some A-list inspo for your own photo shoots? Check out our galleries above!

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