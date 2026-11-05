Donna Kelce Unloads Remodeled Florida Condo For Sweet Profit, Moves Into Bigger Pad

Donna Kelce’s remodel of her Florida pad paid off, with Taylor Swift’s mother-in-law making a nice profit after selling the home ... TMZ has learned.

According to official records obtained by TMZ, Donna sold her 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,434-square-foot home for $485K. She purchased the home for $355K in May 2019, meaning she made over $100K on the sale.

As TMZ first reported, Jason and Travis' mom remodeled the Orlando, Florida, pad earlier this year. She paid to replace 9 windows and 6 doors.