Donna Kelce Unloads Remodeled Florida Condo For Sweet Profit, Moves Into Bigger Pad
Donna Kelce Movin' On Up!!! Sells Off Remodeled Florida Condo For Huge Profit
Published
Donna Kelce’s remodel of her Florida pad paid off, with Taylor Swift’s mother-in-law making a nice profit after selling the home ... TMZ has learned.
According to official records obtained by TMZ, Donna sold her 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,434-square-foot home for $485K. She purchased the home for $355K in May 2019, meaning she made over $100K on the sale.
As TMZ first reported, Jason and Travis' mom remodeled the Orlando, Florida, pad earlier this year. She paid to replace 9 windows and 6 doors.
The sale paperwork notes Donna’s new address is a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2,549-square-foot lakefront home in the same city.