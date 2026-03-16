Donna Kelce Window Installers on Scene to Replace Windows

I Can See Clearly Now ...

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Donna Kelce is dealing with the chaos of home improvement ... the window guys have shown up to her Florida home to replace various windows ... and we have the details.

NewSouth Window Solutions believes it's found a solution to Donna's old, semi-sealed windows -- they showed up with bright, shiny 4-panel windows. We're told they are NOT tinted -- somewhat shocking given the Orlando heat -- but they are double-paned.

The installer gingerly removed the existing windows and, at the time of this post, was beginning to install the new ones. And we got a good look at Donna herself surveying the process!

We checked Yelp ... the company has 26 reviews and 2 1/2 stars.

As we reported, Donna will replace 9 windows total. We don't know the status of the 6 doors she plans on replacing.