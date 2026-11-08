Taylor Swift & Karlie Kloss Attend Travis Kelce's Chiefs Game After Rumored Feud

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss proved their past rumored feud is way behind them ... as the two Squad members were seen all smiles at the Kansas City Chiefs game.

The pop star and her supermodel friend were spotted in a box at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday ... with Karlie bringing her son Levi -- whom she shares husband Joshua Kushner -- in tow!

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Not only that, but Taylor's mom Andrea and dad Scott also showed up to root for their son-in-law! With this many close friends and family members, it's basically a reunion of Taylor and Travis Kelce's wedding.

Speaking of ... Karlie managed to snag an invite to the nuptials after years of not being seen with the singer amid a rumored fallout that began around 2017 or 2018. Now that they're hanging, there's no doubt that their issues -- which we were told were real -- are a thing of the past.

Taylor is there to root for Travis and the rest of the Chiefs as they take on the New York Jets -- this after the Big Apple's other team, the Knicks, showed their support for the singer after point guard Tyler Kolek called her "a little performative."

The last one of Travis' games Taylor attended was back in October ... where she went from performing in L.A. to cheering in the stands in less than 24 hours.