Taylor Swift Jokes About Estrangement From Brad Paisley

Estranged from Brad Paisley for Almost 20 Years Over Tour Prank Gone Wrong

Taylor Swift is no stranger to "Bad Blood" and her induction speech at the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame was no exception ... because she's talking about her nearly two-decade estrangement from Brad Paisley.

🚨| Taylor Swift delivering her speech at the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame! She is the youngest inductee ever in history! https://t.co/dL9LausqHj @tswifterastour

The singer was inducted by Paisley, who she opened up for on his "Bonfires & Amplifiers Tour" in 2007, and Tay didn't hold back joking about being estranged from him.

Taylor told the Nashville crowd that Paisley took a tour prank way too far back in the day ... when he released "thousands" of live crickets onto her tour bus.

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According to the newly minted Nashville Songwriters Hall of Famer, she couldn't sleep for months because of the crickets chirping ... and even considered getting a pet lizard to eradicate them.

Thankfully for Paisley, TS tells the crowd the introduction he gave was so kind she would be willing to let bygones be bygones.

a andrea chiquerrima e esse casaco da taylor tbm 🗣️🗣️ https://t.co/FpmtiDEDUY @nodwmisensee

Funny feuds aside, Taylor stunned in a burgundy beaded mini dress, sky-high heels, and a velvet mauve overcoat à la her 2010 hit "Enchanted."

However, Taylor's most important accessory was her mom, Andrea, who accompanied her daughter to Nashville's biggest night.