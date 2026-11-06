Knicks Star Tyler Kolek Slams Taylor Swift For Being a 'Performative' Fan

Taylor Swift is used to people fawning over her ... but New York Knicks star Tyler Kolek is bucking the trend, calling out the pop princess for possibly being the team's fakest celebrity fan.

Kolek made the bold statement during Thursday's NBA 2K TikTok livestream, where the Knicks point guard was interviewed along with teammate Deuce McBride — and, at one point, the reporter asked, “Who is the fakest celebrity Knicks fan?”

Q “Who’s the fakest celeb fan you’ve seen courtside?” Tyler Kolek “Maybe Taylor Swift?” Deuce McBride “I would agree…Swifties not gonna like that answer” Kolek “I’m gonna get some hate…I guess she’s got a lot going on…can’t come all the time…but it’s a little performative” https://t.co/r7v4AJBK04 @NBA_NewYork

Kolek responded that some people are "performative" and just want to be seen at the Knicks games and aren't necessarily fans. Then Kolek surprisingly took aim at Taylor, saying she might be the biggest fake of them all.

At first, Kolek said Taylor has a lot going on, so she can't come to all the games ... and then he said that when she does attend games, she's "a little performative.”

McBride then chimed in, saying Kolek was probably going to catch some hell from the "Swifties" — and Kolek agreed. McBride went on to say that the Knicks have a core group of celebrity fans, such as Ben Stiller and Tracy Morgan.