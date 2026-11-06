Knicks Org. Show Support For Taylor Swift After Players Call Her Fakest Celeb Fan

The New York Knicks are picking a side in the Taylor Swift "fake fan" drama ... and they ain't backin' the two guys in their own locker room!

Hours after point guard Tyler Kolek called Tay "a little performative," the team reached out to TMZ Sports with a statement making it crystal clear where they stand.

"Taylor Swift has been a Knicks fan for many years, has a long history with Madison Square Garden, and we are incredibly appreciative of her support of the organization."

Translation? Swifties, stand down ... the Knicks LOVE T.S.!

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ICYMI, Kolek and teammate Miles "Deuce" McBride were doing an NBA 2K TikTok livestream Thursday when they were asked to name the fakest celebrity Knicks fan. Kolek floated Taylor, saying some stars just want to be seen at the Garden.

In fairness to the Knicks guard, he did give her a pass, acknowledging her super busy sched.

McBride agreed with Kolek's response, joking that the Swifties weren't going to like the answer (confirmed on that).

The guys gave their seal of approval to regulars like Ben Stiller and Tracy Morgan instead.

Here's the thing, though ... Taylor's MSG résumé is LONG.

She sang with the Knicks halftime kids' talent contest at the Garden back in 2003, when she was just 13! She's claimed that's when she became a Knicks fan. She sat in celebrity row in 2014 and posed in a No. 13 Knicks jersey with Carmelo Anthony and Amar'e Stoudemire.

She was also courtside for Game 4 of the NBA Finals in June -- arguably the greatest game in franchise history -- when the Knicks came back from 29 down on their way to the title. And she went with Travis Kelce to a road game in Cleveland, too.

Oh, and she got MARRIED at the World's Most Famous Arena! Taylor and Travis famously tied the knot at MSG on July 3 ... with Adam Sandler officiating.

Kind of hard to call that performative.