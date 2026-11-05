Odell Beckham Jr., Jerry Rice Trade Crazy Catches Over PB&J In New Ad

Play video content Video: Jams Promo JAMS

Odell Beckham Jr. and Jerry Rice just went catch for catch in a brand new commercial -- and the stakes were no joke -- peanut butter and jelly was on the line!

Yes, for real ... and the catches get more ridiculous every round.

The Jams spot, called "The Showdown," kicks off with Jerry eyeing OBJ's box and asking, what's in it?

"Jams. Peanut butter jelly," Odell tells him.

Rice wants it ... so he offers to play Beckham Jr. for it. The rules are simple: first one to drop a pass has to watch the winner eat.

It starts off tame enough, with one-handed grabs off the jugs machine. Then it's one hand, on one knee. Then they're chucking the ball down the field and running under their own passes.

From there, it goes off the rails.

The two come up with more and more impossible catches. Jerry calls off the light, off the scoreboard, one-handed. OBJ fires back by proposing a catch through the stadium booth's window, off the goal post and through the legs ... then over the bleachers, off the wall, and behind the back.

Nobody drops a single pass.

Jerry eventually goes all in ... off the expressway, over the river, off the scoreboard, through the window, one-handed.

OBJ finally taps out.

"I mean, what are we doing here," he asks ... as the screen cuts to black.

No winner declared.

If the spot feels familiar, it's a nod to the iconic 1993 McDonald's commercial starring Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, where the NBA superstars traded trick shots in a game of H-O-R-S-E for MJ's Big Mac and fries. This time, it's football ... and a PB&J.