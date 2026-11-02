Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Haley Stevens Sends Out 'Save the Date' For Marriage to Jason Turkish

Haley Stevens Enough Election Drama, Save the Date for My Wedding!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
jason turkish and haley stevens getty 1
Getty Composite

Haley Stevens is catching major heat over her decision to support Michigan Republican Mike Rogers for U.S. Senate ... but first things first -- she wants friends to save a very important date!!!

Haley sent out a "Save the Date" message to friends and fam, for her wedding to Jason Turkish.

110126_haley_stevens_kal
POLITICAL PLOT TWIST
Video: Rep. Haley Stevens Endorses Republican Mike Rogers For Senate
X/@HaleyforMI

It's a bizarre turn in the 24 hours leading up to a highly contested election, which Haley sent into turmoil Sunday when she announced she'll no longer support Abdul El-Sayed. Democrats have gone crazy, with many disowning her from the party.

Nevertheless, it didn't get in the way of love, because Haley is apparently focused on bride-to-be.

jason turkish and haley stevens 2

Haley and Jason met in 2022, and now that she's voting for Rogers, they're no longer a house divided.

We're guessing El-Sayed isn't on the invite list.

Related articles