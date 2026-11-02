Haley Stevens Sends Out 'Save the Date' For Marriage to Jason Turkish

Enough Election Drama, Save the Date for My Wedding!!!

Haley Stevens is catching major heat over her decision to support Michigan Republican Mike Rogers for U.S. Senate ... but first things first -- she wants friends to save a very important date!!!

Busy time for the Stevens household. The congresswoman sent out save-the-date invitations for her wedding today, per a senior dem who came into the possession of one (I have removed any mention of the date) https://t.co/8Wq36U1Fma @Alex_Roarty

Haley sent out a "Save the Date" message to friends and fam, for her wedding to Jason Turkish.

Play video content Video: Rep. Haley Stevens Endorses Republican Mike Rogers For Senate X/@HaleyforMI

It's a bizarre turn in the 24 hours leading up to a highly contested election, which Haley sent into turmoil Sunday when she announced she'll no longer support Abdul El-Sayed. Democrats have gone crazy, with many disowning her from the party.

Nevertheless, it didn't get in the way of love, because Haley is apparently focused on bride-to-be.

Haley and Jason met in 2022, and now that she's voting for Rogers, they're no longer a house divided.