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Halle Berry Is All Smiles Outside Court Before Hearing in Custody War With Her Ex

Halle Berry Smiles & Waves Before Custody Hearing

By TMZ Staff
Published
102026 kal
SMILE AND WAVE
Video: Halle Berry Appears Happy as She Arrives at Court
TMZ.com

Halle Berry seems happy heading into court ... though she had nothing to say to the people eagerly awaiting her arrival.

The actress was spotted in L.A. on Tuesday walking into a courthouse in downtown ... flashing a smile for the cameras and giving a small wave to well-wishers.

Halle even chatted with an older couple for a moment before crossing the street ... a good-natured conversation from the look of it -- though we couldn't hear what was said.

halle-leaving-court-kal 10/19/26
ALL SMILES NOW
Video: Halle Berry All Smiles Leaving Court
TMZ.com

This is Halle's second day in court ... and she looked relaxed while leaving the courthouse on Monday -- even after her son, Maceo, testified as part of her custody battle with her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez.

Maceo's testimony is under seal ... so it's unclear if things actually went well for Halle on day 1 or if she's just putting on a brave face for the cameras. Halle's daughter, Nahla Aubry, is testifying today.

Maceo Robert-Martinez Playing VR Game
Launch Gallery
Maceo Playing VR Game Launch Gallery
Superior Court of California, Los Angeles

As you know ... Olivier accused Halle of attacking and choking Maceo during an argument over a virtual reality video game -- allegations she's strongly denied.

A judge previously granted Olivier a temporary restraining order limiting Halle's contact with their son. Olivier is seeking sole custody, while Halle wants their previous shared custody arrangement restored.

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