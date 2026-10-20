Halle Berry Is All Smiles Outside Court Before Hearing in Custody War With Her Ex

Play video content Video: Halle Berry Appears Happy as She Arrives at Court TMZ.com

Halle Berry seems happy heading into court ... though she had nothing to say to the people eagerly awaiting her arrival.

The actress was spotted in L.A. on Tuesday walking into a courthouse in downtown ... flashing a smile for the cameras and giving a small wave to well-wishers.

Halle even chatted with an older couple for a moment before crossing the street ... a good-natured conversation from the look of it -- though we couldn't hear what was said.

Play video content 10/19/26 Video: Halle Berry All Smiles Leaving Court TMZ.com

This is Halle's second day in court ... and she looked relaxed while leaving the courthouse on Monday -- even after her son, Maceo, testified as part of her custody battle with her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez.

Maceo's testimony is under seal ... so it's unclear if things actually went well for Halle on day 1 or if she's just putting on a brave face for the cameras. Halle's daughter, Nahla Aubry, is testifying today.

As you know ... Olivier accused Halle of attacking and choking Maceo during an argument over a virtual reality video game -- allegations she's strongly denied.