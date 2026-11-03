'Star Trek' Star Walter Koenig to Be Laid to Rest at Same Cemetery as Late Son

Walter Koenig was laid to rest at the same cemetery as his late son, Andrew Koenig, who died by suicide in 2010 ... TMZ has learned.

According to Walter's death certificate, obtained by TMZ, the "Star Trek" legend was cremated October 30, with Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles listed as the place of final disposition ... the same cemetery where Andrew was laid to rest following his death at age 41.

The document also reveals Walter's immediate cause of death was cardiopulmonary arrest, with chronic diastolic congestive heart failure listed as an underlying cause. Acute renal failure was also listed as a significant condition contributing to his death.

As we first reported ... Walter died October 25 at his Los Angeles area home, with his daughter and niece by his side.

Walter became a household name playing Pavel Chekov on the original "Star Trek" series, appearing in 36 episodes before reprising the iconic role in several films, including "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" and "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan."

His acting career spanned decades, with additional credits including "Babylon 5," "Columbo" and "Futurama."

Walter continued acting late into his life, even winning an award at the 2026 Independent Shorts Awards for his performance in "Mr. Fleischmann."

His death came just three days before fellow "Star Trek" legend Patrick Stewart died October 28 at age 86.