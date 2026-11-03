UK Celebrity Can't Maintain Anonymity in Sexual Misconduct Case, Judge Rules

The anonymous celebrity in the United Kingdom who told a judge he may die by suicide if outed will be identified ... a judge in the country has ruled.

According to The Sun, the celebrity cannot be named just yet while a potential appeal is considered. The allegations involve claims he abused his fame and status over several years to pursue inappropriate sexual relationships with numerous girls and young women ... allegations he denies.

As we reported ... lawyers for the unknown celeb asked the judge to rule that the celebrity's name not be revealed by two major news outlets because of the possibility he may harm himself.

His attorneys insisted this was not an admission of guilt ... but instead a concern about being put through a "trial by media."

ITN and The Guardian's lawyers argued the suicide risk could be reduced with treatment and that the allegations are too important to keep out of the public eye.

The judge, Matthew Nicklin, acknowledged the seriousness of the case ... calling it "difficult and important" while stressing the court must weigh the evidence fairly.

The judge previously warned the general public against trying to identify the celebrity ... warning they could end up behind bars themselves if they continued to do so.