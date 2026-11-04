'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond's Foster Son Avoids Jail Time in Drug, Assault Case

'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond's foster son Jamar Goff has learned his fate in his drug possession and assault case ... and he's walking away without serving additional jail time.

The 23-year-old was sentenced Wednesday in Alabama to 48 months for second-degree assault and 24 months for unlawful possession of a controlled substance ... but both sentences were suspended, according to Page Six.

Instead, Jamar was placed on 12 months of supervised probation and ordered to undergo a substance abuse evaluation and submit to random drug testing. He was also released from custody and banned from the University of Alabama at Birmingham campus.

As TMZ previously reported ... Jamar was arrested in September after cops found him shirtless and apparently sleeping near a fountain on the university's campus. Police say he admitted he was waiting to buy "ice," another name for meth.

Authorities say Jamar took off running after officers tried to arrest him on an outstanding warrant ... and later allegedly struck a female officer. Cops also claimed they found a glass pipe and about 1.8 grams of meth.

Jamar's legal troubles didn't start there ... TMZ previously reported he faced allegations of assault and domestic violence stemming from a 2025 case, which prompted prosecutors to seek the revocation of his bond.

We also reported Jamar checked into a treatment center for alcohol dependency earlier this year, months before his September arrest.