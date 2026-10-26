Taylor Frankie Paul Says She'd Do 'Bachelorette' Again, Talks Personal Struggles

Play video content Video: Taylor Frankie Paul Wants Another Shot at 'The Bachelorette' BACKGRID

Taylor Frankie Paul isn't ready to hand in her final rose just yet ... revealing she still wants her scrapped season of "The Bachelorette" to see the light of day ... and she's even open to giving love another shot on TV.

The reality star was spotted at LAX Monday, where she got candid about her canceled season of the ABC dating show ... as well as her messy personal life and her uncertain future on "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives."

Taylor says she "100%" wants ABC to release the season she already filmed ... pointing out all the hard work the contestants and production crew put into making it happen.

And if the network doesn't budge? Taylor says she'd be down for round two ... admitting she wasn't in the best place emotionally the first time around and feels she's made serious progress since.

Play video content Video: Taylor Frankie Paul Attacks Dakota Mortensen in 2023; Child Was Struck TMZ.com

As TMZ previously reported ... ABC pulled the plug on Taylor's season after we published video of a violent 2023 confrontation between her and ex Dakota Mortensen, just days before the show's scheduled premiere.

Taylor also opened up about her decision last month to leave "Mormon Wives" ... admitting it was impulsive and revealing she felt unwanted by her castmates. But is she really done with the show for good? Her answer might surprise you.

And while her TV romance got cut short, Taylor says she's "single and mingling" ... though a bizarre recent dating experience involving A.I. apparently left her feeling fooled.

As for her legal and family issues, Taylor says she can't get into specifics ... but admits she wishes she'd handled some things differently and says therapy has helped her make major progress.