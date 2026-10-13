Play video content Video: Taylor Frankie Paul's 'Bachelorette' Winner Doug Mason Breaks Silence Bachelor Happy Hour

The man who proposed to Taylor Frankie Paul in her unseen 'Bachelorette' season is speaking out for the first time ... saying her ex-husband, Tate Paul, gave him a serious warning about dating her.

Doug Mason -- the lucky fella who got on one knee at the end of their shelved season -- hopped on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast and detailed his experience falling for Taylor.

Doug says he had a sit-down convo with Taylor's ex-husband off camera ... and Tate asked him, "Are you ready for this?"

He also says Tate warned him about how associating himself with Taylor is "a lot" and will change his life.

Doug says he met Taylor's kids and her parents ... and he described the week where he met Tate as "the most exhausting week" in his entire life.

He says he had some reservations about Taylor ... and felt like she was not over her ex, seemingly referring to Dakota Mortensen.

Play video content Video: Taylor Frankie Paul Attacks Dakota Mortensen in 2023; Child Was Struck TMZ.com

We broke the story ... Taylor's season of "The Bachelorette" was pulled after TMZ obtained a video from a 2023 incident, showing Taylor throwing a barstool at Dakota and striking their young child.