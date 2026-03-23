Rumored 'Bachelorette' Winner Doug Mason Strips Down in San Diego

You won't be seeing Doug Mason on Season 22 of "The Bachelorette" ... but you can still get a look at him shirtless on the beach!

We got shots of the reality TV show hopeful hitting the water in San Diego. Check out the pics ... Doug looks absolutely ripped as he dons a wetsuit and grabs a surfboard to ride the California waves.

As you know, Doug was in the group of suitors competing for Taylor Frankie Paul's hand on the latest season of "The Bachelorette" ... before it was summarily canceled after we released video of TFP attacking her ex, Dakota Mortensen.

Fans suspect Doug may have been the crowned winner of the season, and the rumors gained even more traction when he came out in support of TFP amid the fallout.

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Doug posted, "That was her moment and her moment was blocked."

He also told fans, "All we can do right now is be hopeful."