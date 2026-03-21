'Bachelorette's Devin Strader, Sam M. Beefing Amid Taylor Frankie Paul Fallout

Devin Strader is clapping back at his foe Sam McKinney ... after Sam took a dig at him while cracking up at the news of Taylor Frankie Paul's 'Bachelorette' season getting canned.

ICYMI, Sam hopped on Instagram Thursday and said he feels no sorrow for ABC amid the historic fallout ... adding it's their fault for the drama because they cast "the female version of Devin" as their lead.

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Devin was often questioned by the suitors on Jenn Tran's season of "The Bachelorette" ... as they saw him as disingenuous. He ended up winning Jenn's heart ... but then dumped her after they got engaged, because he had doubts about their relationship.

Devin didn't hold back when speaking to TMZ about the ordeal, saying Sam M. -- there were two Sams that season -- used his name to gain relevancy. He added ... "I guess my name pays more than his Home Depot spinoff or whatever it is they’re shooting down there. I’m hiring a new accountant soon, seems he needs a new career!"

Devin also shared his thoughts on ABC canceling TFP's season of "The Bachelorette" ... telling us he feels vindicated due to the hypocrisy he felt following his time on the the show.

He explained ... "So many people stood up for this girl as the lead role, leading the way with hypocrisy and all that other nonsense. The same comments people used to try and tear me down were now being glorified for this 'exciting' new lead. Funny how things play out."

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In addition to being labeled as a snake and a phony on Jenn's season, it was reported Devin had been at the center of abuse allegations in 2017, and that an ex had even tried obtaining a protective order against him. He said on social media following the allegations that he had never laid a hand on anyone, and that the petition for protection "was never fully granted, and fully dismissed."

Play video content TMZ.com

As you know, Taylor was arrested for abuse toward her baby daddy, Dakota Mortensen in 2023 ... and we just revealed she allegedly choked and scratched him during back-to-back nights of fighting just weeks ago.