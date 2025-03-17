Jen Affleck Returns to Chippendales Las Vegas, Husband Shows Support

Play video content Jimmy Smith/TheActivity.org

Jen Affleck has once again joined the world of male stripping in Vegas … this time, with the newfound support of hubby Zac Affleck.

Check out this exclusive video of Jen joining the steamy studs on stage – dancing, smiling, and showing off her pregnant belly – as "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star is whisked around in a red throne while the chiseled, chest-exposing dancers perform all around her.

This is not her first appearance at the show … in an infamously known moment in the first season, her morality was questioned by her fan-hated hubby … but it seems her Mormon man has had a change of heart.

This time around, the couple even took a moment backstage with the frisky fellas to pose for some photos and flex on their relationship being stronger than ever!!!

Zac himself spent time with the mesmerizing men, and made an effort to show he is A-OK with her participating in the sensual show … as you can see, he’s even got a headset on onstage.

Since the reality couple’s last time being with the group didn’t go so well for their relationship -- he told her last season that he was done with her, leading to a dramatic halt in their relationship -- fans are wondering if this is a damage-control scheme.

