Jen Affleck Returns to Chippendales Las Vegas, Husband Shows Support

Jen Affleck Down & Dirty With Male Dancers ... Hubby-Approved

031725_jennifer_affleck_chippendales_kal
HITTIN' THE STAGE!!!
Jimmy Smith/TheActivity.org

Jen Affleck has once again joined the world of male stripping in Vegas … this time, with the newfound support of hubby Zac Affleck.

Check out this exclusive video of Jen joining the steamy studs on stage – dancing, smiling, and showing off her pregnant belly – as "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star is whisked around in a red throne while the chiseled, chest-exposing dancers perform all around her.

Mormon Wives Backstage at Chippendales Vegas
Photos by Jimmy Smith/TheActivity.org

This is not her first appearance at the show … in an infamously known moment in the first season, her morality was questioned by her fan-hated hubby … but it seems her Mormon man has had a change of heart.

This time around, the couple even took a moment backstage with the frisky fellas to pose for some photos and flex on their relationship being stronger than ever!!!

Mormon Wives Backstage at Chippendales Vegas
Photos by Jimmy Smith/TheActivity.org

Zac himself spent time with the mesmerizing men, and made an effort to show he is A-OK with her participating in the sensual show … as you can see, he’s even got a headset on onstage.

Since the reality couple’s last time being with the group didn’t go so well for their relationship -- he told her last season that he was done with her, leading to a dramatic halt in their relationship -- fans are wondering if this is a damage-control scheme.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The first half of Season 2 is scheduled to be released May 15, 2025 -- but sources tell us the two weren't filming for the new season ... they just stopped by to check out the show.

