Chippendales Moving Vegas Locations After 22 Years, End Of An Era

Brace yourselves for new muscles and a new home -- Chippendales are closing one hot chapter and kicking off another, turning up the heat at a brand-new Vegas location!

The iconic dance troupe is moving their moves to The LINQ Hotel + Experience for a sizzling new show from Jan '25, wrapping up a legendary 22-year run at the Rio with over 9,000 performances.

No need to fret over the change 'cause the format’s staying hot, with the men still rocking their iconic cuffs, collars, and those six-pack abs as they deliver the ultimate experience to singletons, bachelorette bashes, and everyone in between.

The men will be dropping jaws -- and their clothes 😏🔥-- while laying down their sexy moves at the Mat Franco Theater inside the hotel.