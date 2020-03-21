Vegas Chippendales Dancers Offer Sexy In-Home Workout Routines

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Chippendales is going the digital route to keep their clients entertained -- but more importantly ... as fit as their male exotic dancers.

The location in Vegas is ramping up a series of videos set to be featured on their social media channels that dish out in-home workouts fans and viewers alike can watch and participate in from the confines of quarantine. The sexy twist ... one of their own guys is leading the sessions, in and out of clothes.

It's pretty interesting ... while we're used to seeing Chippendales dancers in strictly a stripper setting, here we're actually seeing one of these hunks under less raucous circumstances.

Check out some of their workout videos we got a hold of -- so far, it looks like they'll be breaking down their exercise regiments by muscle group. In these clips, the guy goes over muscle workouts (using household items) as well as glutes. One shows more skin than the other.

Of course, the home gym series comes on the heels of gyms all across the country being closed down -- not to mention most of Vegas itself being shuttered in recent weeks due to the coronavirus. Looks like Chippendales is getting creative ... and NOT going off the radar.

One last thing ... we're told Chippendales is sending mass emails to customers and ticket holders teasing their return on the strip -- promising 'Jersey Shore' star Vinny G is set to come back as their celeb guest host, and aiming for late April to June for things to be back in full swing.