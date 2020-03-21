Atlanta's Magic City Strippers Still Dancing for Online Customers

Coronavirus is the mother of invention -- just ask the exotic dancers at Atlanta's Magic City, who've found a way to stay on the pole through the pandemic.

The world-famous strip joint closed its doors last week -- like most strip clubs in the ATL -- but Magic City's keeping its strippers employed through a Livestream. On Friday, the club went live with a deal regular customers have gotta love.

For $20, online patrons get 24-hour access to watch strippers do their thing onstage. Once you're virtually in, you can switch between each dancer who's on the clock. As the club reminded its nearly 100k Instagram followers ... "Who Checkin In For DayShift Action 👀 🤑"

Not exactly the same as "Gentlemen, coming to the stage ... " but these are weird times. We're all adjusting.

Btw, $20 is the usual cover charge just to get inside the club. You'd end up dropping way more in real life on lap dances and -- for you ballers -- champagne room dances.