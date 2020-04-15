Chippendales Dancers Offering Virtual Parties During Pandemic

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Chippendales is making their fans' wildest fantasies come true -- you can finally bring home one of their exotic dancers!!!

The male revue is offering a new virtual experience called "Chippendales@Home" ... and the streaming parties allow party people to hang out with Chippendales dancers from the comfort of their own homes.

The virtual experience is a 40-minute party with at least 2 Chippendales dancers and you can chat, flirt, play games and most importantly -- give or receive a virtual lap dance!!!

The new service streams from platforms such as ZOOM, House Party, FaceTime or Google Hangout -- and Chippendales says it's way easier to get to know their performers in such an intimate group setting.

They're also offering FREE virtual parties for health care workers and first responders -- a well-deserved treat for them. Additionally, if you bought a ticket to a Chippendales show postponed by the pandemic ... you can also get a free party.



As we reported ... Chippendales has been going the digital route to keep clients entertained during shelter-in-place orders, with in-home workout tutorials.