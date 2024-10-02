'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 2 Is Officially Happening

It seems "MomTok" did survive the scandal after all ... TMZ has learned Hulu's sensational new reality show, "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," has been greenlit for a 2nd season.

Sources connected to the docuseries, which has become the streamer's No. 1 unscripted premiere of the year, tell TMZ ... the cast begins filming the new season within the next week ... with pre-production already well underway in Utah.

We're told the season 1 stars -- including Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, and Whitney Leavitt -- are all set to return for season 2, despite the growing drama among the group.

For those who've yet to tune in to the series, "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" follows a popular group of Mormon mothers, who blew up on TikTok thanks to their MomTok collective.

Yet, as the first season documented, the future of MomTok lay in jeopardy when cast member and founder Taylor announced in 2022 she was getting divorced after participating in a soft swinging lifestyle with her ex-husband, Tate Paul ... suggesting others in the group participated as well.

Taylor found herself at the center of controversy again, after she was arrested in February 2023 for assault following a domestic violence incident with her boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen ... who she welcomed son, Ever True, with in March 2024.

Cameras were up and filming for the aftermath of all the drama ... and you can guess how tense it was among the moms.

Of course, there was plenty of other drama to fuel the season as well ... including Whitney Leavitt's husband's porn addiction, a disastrous Chippendales meet and greet, in-fighting among the women, and more.