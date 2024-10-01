Anna Kendrick Shares New Trailer For Movie About 'Dating Game' Serial Killer

Anna Kendrick is starring in and directing a new movie about "Dating Game Killer" Rodney Alcala ... and she just released the first trailer, and it's super interesting.

The movie is called "Woman of The Hour" and it's coming to Netflix later this month ... with Anna playing Cheryl Bradshaw, the woman who Alcala won a date with in a 1978 episode of the classic game show.

Cheryl infamously bailed on the date with Alcala after actually meeting him, because she found him to be "creepy" ... and years later, a California jury found Alcala had been on a killing spree before his TV debut.

Alcala was ultimately convicted of killing several women and a child in Orange County ... and he was suspected or linked to murders in Washington, Arizona, New York and New Hampshire.

The serial killer died in 2021 while on death row in California.

Anna's taking her first shot at directing here, and Netflix describes her movie as the "stranger-than-fiction story of an aspiring actress in 1970s Los Angeles and a serial killer in the midst of a yearslong murder spree, whose lives intersect when they’re cast on an episode of The Dating Game."