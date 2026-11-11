Nvidia Gearing Up to Oust CEO Jensen Huang As Rumored Second Affair Revealed
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang On His Way Out Amid Rumors of Second Affair ... With Employee Who Reported to Him
Published
Looks like Jensen Huang's about to be out as Nvidia CEO ... amid reports of a rumored second affair with an exec who reported to him.
People familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal the board is planning to meet ASAP to discuss ousting him after word got out about his multiple affairs.
CNN reports that the board is meeting Wednesday night to decide Jensen's fate.
As you know, one was with Alice Huang, an alleged Chinese spy ... and the New York Times reports that the other one was with an executive who reports to him.
Not only is Jensen on the chopping block for the company he founded, but now there's also a class action lawsuit against Nvidia because of the whole thing.
Rough week.