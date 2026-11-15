Jensen Huang Alleged Affairs: Megaspeed Reveals Alice Huang Left Company In 2025

Alice Huang -- the Chinese businesswoman suspected of being a spy -- left her A.I. infrastructure company last year, way before her reported affair with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang became public ... TMZ has learned.

In a statement to TMZ, Megaspeed tells us ... "Ms. Alice Huang officially left Megaspeed effective August 30, 2025 and currently has no role with the Company."

The company also said that it was reviewing reporting connected to Alice ... and that they would "communicate further with our stakeholders as appropriate."

They added ... "Megaspeed conducts legitimate and lawful business. The company has retained external legal counsel to conduct a thorough internal investigation."

We reported earlier, Jensen was apparently introduced to Alice via her husband, Kang Wei, who jokingly referred to his wife as Jensen's assistant ... sources told The Wall Street Journal.

As TMZ previously reported ... Jensen owned up to his affair in a message to employees, but did not name Alice.

As you know ... Alice was mentioned in a classified memo that allegedly claimed she was a potential spy for China ... the New York Times reported.