Who is Ex Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Alleged Mistress Kimberly Powell?

In addition to having an affair with suspected Chinese spy Alice Huang, now-ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was also rumored to have been involved with his direct report, Kimberly Powell.

Two people who worked at the company told The New York Times that Kimberly -- Nvidia’s vice president of health care -- and Jensen were caught canoodling on camera during a Nvidia conference in March.

The outlet reports that their rumored tryst seemingly violated the company's code of conduct, which says to "avoid situations where our actions create conflict" like "personal relationships."

According to the New York Post, Kimberly joined the company in 2008 and worked her way up until becoming the VP in 2017.

Kimberly's also married and a mother of two ... and her neighbors were reportedly shocked to learn of the affair. One even told The Post ... "She was an excellent neighbor."

As you know, Jensen stepped down as Nvidia's CEO, in the wake of his alleged affairs coming to light.