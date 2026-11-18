Play video content Video: Trump Greets Putin and Xi With Handshakes and Big Grins Getty

President Donald Trump has officially arrived in Shenzhen for the China summit ... and his first order of business was shaking hands with a beaming Russian President Vladimir Putin in front of a grinning Xi Jinping.

In addition to Wednesday's warm handshake ... Trump and Xi shared a cordial hug on the tarmac.

The trilateral talks -- dubbed the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting -- are all about building prosperity in the Asia-Pacific community.

Trump's happy handshake with Putin comes amid reports that Russia will continue attacking Ukraine regardless of any talks with Trump.

Intelligence assessments point to Putin possibly continuing the war in Ukraine at least through the winter ... the New York Times reported.

Before the meeting, Trump said he would be bringing up the war -- approaching its fifth year -- and that it was his "favorite subject."

As for Xi, Trump recently hosted the Chinese president at a state dinner in September ... and their table was a who's who of the world's wealthiest.

In addition to Trump and Xi, the table seated Apple executive chairman Tim Cook, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, his wife Lori, AMD CEO -- and Jensen's first cousin once removed -- Lisa Su, and her husband Daniel Lin.