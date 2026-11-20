Play video content Video: President Trump Holds White House Press Conference After China Summit

President Donald Trump is speaking with reporters in a press conference following the China summit ... where he got chummy with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin ... and TMZ is streaming live.

Trump declined to talk to the press after the summit, so this White House press conference will be his first public remarks since the trip.

As you know ... Trump raised a few eyebrows at the trilateral talks, especially when he appeared to nod off during Xi's address.

Xi and Trump shared a rare hug on the tarmac after he arrived ... before POTUS and a smiling Putin shook hands.

Play video content Video: President Trump Calls Vladimir Putin His 'Friend' During Economic Forum in China

While Trump and Putin apparently chatted privately as the war in Ukraine approaches its fifth year ... the prez called Putin his "friend" at one point during the economic forum.

The trio of world leaders ended up issuing a "peace declaration" centered around nuclear risks, oil supplies, UN reform, and more.