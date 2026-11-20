President Trump Holds White House Press Conference After China Summit
President Donald Trump Gather Round For Updates From My Asia Trip
President Donald Trump is speaking with reporters in a press conference following the China summit ... where he got chummy with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin ... and TMZ is streaming live.
Trump declined to talk to the press after the summit, so this White House press conference will be his first public remarks since the trip.
As you know ... Trump raised a few eyebrows at the trilateral talks, especially when he appeared to nod off during Xi's address.
Xi and Trump shared a rare hug on the tarmac after he arrived ... before POTUS and a smiling Putin shook hands.
While Trump and Putin apparently chatted privately as the war in Ukraine approaches its fifth year ... the prez called Putin his "friend" at one point during the economic forum.
The trio of world leaders ended up issuing a "peace declaration" centered around nuclear risks, oil supplies, UN reform, and more.
While he was traveling back from the forum, Trump missed his wife Melania Trump's Amazon docuseries premiere in NYC.