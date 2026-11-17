Play video content Video: Gavin Newsom Bashes President Trump Over Outages Response TMZ DC

Gavin Newsom isn't buying President Trump's everything-is-fine approach to the nation's tech troubles ... and he's got some choice words for the commander-in-chief.

Jacob caught up with the California governor Tuesday and asked whether A.I. has gone rogue amid the recent wave of outages ... and Newsom didn't hold back.

Play video content Video: President Trump Brushes Off Concerns Over Outages Impacting Microsoft, FAA and More Youtube/@WhiteHouse

Trump brushed off concerns earlier Tuesday during his trip to Asia, but Newsom told us, "Well, he's full of it. And he knows better."

Newsom is pointing to the July cyberattack in which OpenAI's experimental A.I. agents broke through security safeguards and hacked into Hugging Face, an A.I. platform.

He said California is leading the charge on A.I. regulation ... revealing the state plans to announce new measures Wednesday involving independent safety audits and standards for a potential "kill switch" for A.I. systems.

And when Jacob asked whether Californians should start stocking up on food and toilet paper amid the recent outages, Newsom stopped short of sounding the alarm ... saying it's always smart to prepare for a rainy day.

Play video content Video: Markwayne Mullin Appears to Blame Sean Duffy for Nationwide Ground Stop C-SPAN

Still, he accused Trump of failing to take responsibility as disruptions involving Microsoft, the FAA, United Airlines and banks have rattled Americans in recent days.

Newsom argued the situation calls for stronger leadership ... saying state and local officials are stepping up where he believes Trump has fallen short.