Melania Trump showed up dressed to impress at the premiere of her Amazon docuseries ... along with several former Trump staffers.

Wearing Dolce & Gabbana, the first lady arrived at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall on Thursday night to celebrate the release of "Melania, The Series," on Amazon Prime.

Also in attendance were former White House staffer Kellyanne Conway and ex-Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The only notable absence? Melania's husband, President Donald Trump.

As you know ... Trump was busy flying back from the trilateral summit held with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in China, so we'll give him an excused absence here.

Melania told reporters, per the New York Post ... "It was the first time I was involved from the idea 'til the end. Everything what you see, it's my idea. From the advertising, from the music, editing."